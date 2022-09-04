Abundant Living part of meals program

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

By Staff Report

Abundant Living Adult Day Services (Trinity Living Center) is in the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no charge to enrolled participants. Children who are part of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program recipients or who are members of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) households or are Head Start participants, are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Adult participants who are members of food stamp or FDPIR households or who are Supplemental Security Income  or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible.

 

Comments

More News

RSS test scores improve, but not to pre-pandemic level

So you want to be a police officer — do you have what it takes?

Homeless couple finds their path home

Library hoping to boost membership with giveaways this month

Print Article