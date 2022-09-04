Abundant Living part of meals program

Abundant Living Adult Day Services (Trinity Living Center) is in the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no charge to enrolled participants. Children who are part of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program recipients or who are members of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) households or are Head Start participants, are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Adult participants who are members of food stamp or FDPIR households or who are Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible.