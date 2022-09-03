Waterworks’ annual Big Chili Cook-Off tickets on sale now

SALISBURY — With autumn less than a month away, thoughts turn to preparations for cooler weather. One fall tradition in Rowan County is the Big Chili Cook-Off, sponsored annually by the Waterworks Visual Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now for the Oct. 29 event.

In the past two years, COVID’s impact hindered the event, with none held last year, and only a “drive-by” activity the year before, where chili lovers had just three types to choose from – beef, chicken and veggie.

This year, though, the event returns to F&M Bank’s trolley barn next door to Waterworks, at 123 E. Liberty Street downtown. Teams of chili cooks will compete for the trophy, and attendees will get to sample the fare of each and vote on their favorite.

In addition to more than a dozen varieties of chili, there will be drinks and dessert, music, dancing, karaoke and more.

In keeping with the typical chili cook-off, attendees are encouraged to pull out their boots, hats, and other western attire for the event.

Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. They can be obtained at Waterworks or on the website waterworks.org. Annual memberships range from $35 for students and $100 for adults. Members get substantial discounts for events like Big Chili Cook-Off and the Oyster Roast in January, as well as reduced rates for art classes at the center.