Piedmont Players Theatre to present The Lion King Jr. throughout September

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players Theatre will begin showing The Lion King Jr. starting Sept. 16 at the Norvell Theatre, 135 E. Fisher St. in Salisbury based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor.

Music and lyrics are by Tim Rice and Elton John with additional by Will Van Dyke, Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Jay Rifkin. Music is directed by Jenny Carrol and Laura Raynor-Williams.

The original book is by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi. The play is directed by Titus Quinn.

The play’s choreography is by Krystal Stukes.

The Lion King Jr. is based on the 1994 Disney animated feature film of the same name. The story is of Simba, an adventurous and energetic lion cub who is next in line to be king of the Pride Lands, a thriving and beautiful region in the African savanna. When Simba’s father Mufasa is killed by his uncle Scar, though, Simba is led to believe that his father’s death is his fault, and he is encouraged to run away forever.

Scar seizes power and with his already unstable mind deteriorating, the Pride Lands experiences a darkness and desolation from which only Simba can save the animals of the kingdom. Featuring classic songs from the film such as “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” The Lion King is a story and a spectacle about identity, family and responsibility that is enjoyed worldwide by people of all ages.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes:

• CJ Benjamin as Simba

• Kara Holt as Nala

• Sari Lewin as Rafiki

• Isaac Welch as Zazu

• Isaiah M. Walker as Mufasa

• Mary-Ellen A. Rakin as Scar

• Finley Driggers as Timon

• Aidan Melton as Pumbaa

• Kimora Cooper as Shenzi

• Asher Pethel as Banzai

• Jackson Walters as Ed

• Keira Coley as Sarabi

• Zana Smyre-Rouse as Sarafina

• Kayla Graham, Jada Neely, Shiloh Ricks, Londyn Williams, Vida S. Mejia, Ariyana Walker, Trinity C. McCormick, Keianna Holliday, Thierry Agnant, Jamel Freeman, Teague Rowland, Thomas Freeman, Amira Priester, Daleiah Waters, Annagail Murray, June Tilley and Z’Laya Stockton as ensemble.

Producing partners are Bill and Shari Graham.

The following schedule is for each performance:

• Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 Pp.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors, students or military. To purchase, go to www.piedmontplayers.com or call 704-633-5471.