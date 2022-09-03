Davidson falters, Western Carolina rolls

Jacksonville State 35, Davidson 17

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Jacksonville State to a 35-17 victory Saturday over Davidson.

Webb finished 9-of-20 passing for 158 yards and an interception. He carried seven times for 55 yards rushing. Matt LaRoche led the Gamecocks with 63 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Jacksonville State (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the first 6:06 of the second quarter, with Webb accounting for all three scores. Despite the 18-point deficit, Davidson (0-1) stuck with its running game, attempting only eight passes. The Wildcats drove inside the 30 midway through the fourth quarter but a false start and two incomplete passes stalled the drive. Davidson had 62 rushes for 213 yards, led by 76 yards from Mark McCurdy.

W. Carolina 52, Charleston So. 38

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carlos Davis threw a school record six touchdowns and Western Carolina raced past Charleston Southern 52-38.

Davis was 28 of 36 for 433 yards, tied for the second most yards in school history as David Rivers threw for 474 yards in 2000 and Don Dalton had 433 in 1969. Davis also had two interceptions.

His touchdown passes were to five different receivers.

Both teams face daunting tasks next weekend with Western Carolina going to Georgia Tech and Charleston Southern playing at No. 13 North Carolina State.

Vanderbilt 42, Elon 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Wright scored a program record six touchdowns throwing for 245 yards and running for 84 more as Vanderbilt beat Elon 42-31 Saturday night.

With the victory, the Commodores now have matched coach Clark Lea’s win total for all of his debut season in the first two games to start this season. It’s Vanderbilt’s first 2-0 start since 2018 as the Commodores spoiled Elon’s season opener.

Matthew McKay and Elon sure made it interesting late after pulling within 11. The Phoenix recovered an onside kick. Vanderbilt forced a turnover and stopped a pair of fourth-and-1 attempts in the final 3:19, the second just outside its own goal line with 49 seconds left.

Wright, who scored four touchdowns in Vanderbilt’s season-opening win in Hawaii, topped the previous record matched by Earl Bennett against Kentucky in 2005 and set by Frank Mordica with five TDs against Air Force in 1978.

The quarterback put Vanderbilt ahead to stay with a 5-yard TD run, then dropped the ball into Jayden McGowan’s hands for a 75-yard catch and run up the Vanderbilt sideline. Wright then made it a 21-0 lead with a 6-yard TD to Will Sheppard late in the first quarter. His 26-yarder to Sheppard made it 28-10 before halftime.

Elon outgained Vanderbilt 495-424 and held the ball for more than 34 minutes.

Elon visits Wofford as part of a two-game road swing to start this season.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 22 Wake Forest, a 44-10 winner over VMI in its opener.

NC Central 28, NC A&T 13

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Davius Richard threw for two scores and ran for two more and North Carolina Central beat North Carolina A&T 28-13 in a season opener Saturday.

Richard had a pair of scoring runs of 1 yard and threw touchdown passes of 8 and 16 yards to Kyle Morgan and E.J. Hicks respectively. Richard threw for 200 yards and ran for 54 and the Eagles never trailed.

Zachary Yeager threw for 275 yards and a touchdown and ran for 59 yards on six carries for North Carolina A&T.

The trip to Bank of America Stadium was NCCU’s eighth game played in an NFL stadium since 2000. The Eagles now are 6-2 in pro venues. It was the 93rd meeting between the two schools. The Aggies still lead the series 53-35-5.

NC A&T has won 22 of the last 31 meetings while the Eagles are 8-8 against them in the last 16.

