Village Park train, carousel open for Labor Day; other Kannapolis offices closed

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS  — All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collection services will operate on a normal schedule. There will be no yard waste collection on Monday.

As fall approaches, the attractions at Village Park will operate on a different schedule. After Labor Day weekend, the splash pad will close for the season. It will be open Labor Day, Monday, September 5, from noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50

The Village Park Rotary Express Train and Carousel will operate on weekends only (10a.m. – 7p.m, Saturdays; and noon – 6 p.m. Sundays) through Oct. 16. The train and carousel will be open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, from noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

Village Park playground and shelters remain open daily and are located at 700 West C. Street.

For more information visit www.kannapolisnc.gov.

