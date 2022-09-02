High school sports: Salisbury tennis stays undefeated with victory over East Davidson

From staff reports

HS girls tennis

Salisbury won 9-0 against East Davidson in a Central Carolina Conference match and stayed undefeated.

Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams won in singles.

Doubles winners for the Hornets (6-0, 3-0) were Wymbs/Wymbs, Lawson/Barr and Williams/Kyna Zaldivar.

•••

Carson (2-1) used its depth to pull out a 5-4 South Piedmont Conference win against Concord.

The Cougars won at 4. 5 and 6 singles. Landyn Kesler, Brenna Smith and Maggie Cooper won in singles.

Allie Martin/Smith and Kayla Cook/Cooper won in doubles.

•••

South Rowan won 7-1 at Central Cabarrus in SPC tennis.

Bella Caraccio, Grace Meckley, Sophie Steedley, Olivia Maynor and Aubri Austin won in singles.

Caraccio/Meckley and Steedley/Thyhlia Burris won in doubles.

• South lost 7-2 to Concord on Thursday. Steedley won in singles.

Steedley/Burris won in doubles.

•••

Audrey Ward won at No. 1 singles for East Rowan in an 8-1 loss to Gray Stone.

Boys soccer

West Rowan lost to Mooresville 5-1 on Thursday.

Gio Romero scored the West goal from a free kick.

Jose Hernandez made 14 saves.

•••

Salisbury dropped a tough match, 4-2, to Gray Stone on Thursday.

David Austin scored both goals for the Hornets on assists by Leo Fragoso and Joseph Hernandez.

Next up for the Hornets is the conference opener on Wednesday at Thomasville.

•••

Carter Honeycutt scored two goals for East Rowan in an 8-2 loss to West Davidson.

•••

Carson romped 11-3 over Statesville.

Junior Rios scored three goals. Anthony Beckham scored two.

Gabriel Gomez, Gabe Honeycutt, Davin Garcia and Adrian Gonzalez had a goal each.

•••

Salisbury pounded Albemarle 9-0, with a number of players scoring their first career goals.

Chris Beltran Alveno and Finn Avery combined on the shutout.

Abdul Eliwa, Gio Rivera, Andy Velasquez (first career goal), George Delarosa (first goal of the season), Sam Goodman (first career goal), Robert Moulton (first career goal), Mario Perez (first goal of the season), Chris Beltran Alveno (first career goal) and

Yamil Pimentel (first career goal) found the back of the net for the Hornets.

Assists were by Carlos Henriquez (2), Pimentel, David Austin (2), Avery, Alveno and Joseph Hernandez.

Jayvee football

Salisbury 66, East Rowan 0

Nemo Mason threw two TD passes.

Macari House caught two TDs.

Emmanuel Asare had two rushing TDs and two conversion runs.

Jaylin Johnson scored on a rushing TD and a pick-six.

Bennie Howard returned an interception for a TD.

Inagi Rustin had a rushing TD and a conversion run.

Carson 26, South Stanly 12

Tristin Clawson had two rushing TDs for the Cougars.

Andrew Reaves and Kam Alexander also had rushing touchdowns.

Jace Overcash recovered a fumble. Tanner Simpson made an interception.

North Stanly 26, North Rowan 22

Ja’Mih Tucker threw TD passes to Ason Best and KJ Oglesby.

Jojo Tarver had a rushing TD,

Mooresville 54 West Rowan 13

Brant Graham threw a touchdown pass for the Falcons.

.A.L. Brown 24, Rocky River 6

Davie 21, North Davidson 20

Robinson 38, South Rowan 0