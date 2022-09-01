Salisbury Academy names new board members

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy has four new members on its board of trustees: Delaine Fowler, Fran Misner, ChaMarra Saner and Kyle Yoder.

Fowler is the president of Accelerate Therapy and Performance. She is a physical therapist and corporate wellness consultant. Fowler received her doctorate from Elon University in 2004. After opening her practice in 2008, she and her clinical team have served the community as well as corporations in over 20 states. Her professional focus is educating on the power of movement as a part of a balanced life. Fowler lives with her husband and three boys in Salisbury. Brady (fifth grade) and Pace (third grade) attend Salisbury Academy. The youngest son, Whitt, will head to junior kindergarten at Salisbury Academy in the fall of 2023.

Misner graduated from the University of Georgia and went on to the Medical College of Georgia to graduate with a master of physical therapy. She is working as a physical therapist for Accelerate Therapy and Performance in Salisbury. Misner has served on the board of directors for the Novant Health Foundation of the Rowan Medical Center, the Rowan County Heart Fund Ball and the North Carolina Medical Society Alliance, and she serves the Community Care Clinic of Rowan County. Misner and her husband, Gavin, moved to Salisbury in 2012 and have two daughters, Clara and Charlotte, both of whom are current students at Salisbury Academy.

Saner received her master of science degree in organic chemistry (North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University in 2007) and her doctorate in analytical chemistry (Louisiana State University in 2013). Saner has worked as a finished product chemist in the pharmaceutical industry. Saner is an associate professor of chemistry at Catawba College where she serves as chair of faculty senate, director of the Science and Mathematics Academic Resource Center, co-chair of the

Equity Diversity Justice and Inclusion Taskforce, and the faculty adviser for student organizations. The Saner-Childers family has three children who attend Salisbury Academy.

Yoder grew up in Bessemer City and attended undergraduate at the University of North Carolina and graduated from the UNC School of Pharmacy with a doctor of pharmacy degree. He completed the UNC Eshelman Community-Based Pharmacy Residency with Moose Pharmacy. Yoder became pharmacy manager of Moose Pharmacy’s Salisbury location in October 2008. Yoder is married to his wife, Virginia, and has two children at Salisbury Academy: Liam (third grade) and Madelyn (kindergarten). He is a member and past president (2015) of the Salisbury Kiwanis Club and is currently serving his second term as president (2022).