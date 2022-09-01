Livingstone adds clear bag policy for games

SALISBURY — Livingstone College has added a new bag policy as a security measure for its home sports contests.

The college took to social media late Tuesday night to post an announcement it will now ban a long list of bags from athletic events. The college calls the policy change a clear bag policy, and specifically allows clear totes, zip top plastic bags, clutches, small purses and wallets into games.

However, purses, backpacks, including clear ones, tinted plastic totes, printed pattern plastic bags, oversized totes, mesh bags, camera cases, binoculars and fanny packs are all no longer allowed. The college produced a graphic showing exactly what bags are allowed and those which are not.

The Post could not immediately reach Livingstone Athletic Director Lamonte Massey-Sampson on Wednesday.

The college did furnish the Post with a statement from Chief Operating Officer Anthony Davis:

“Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public safety, Livingstone College has deployed a clear bag policy related to all home athletic events on the campus for the 2022-2023 academic year. As we seek to create a positive fan experience on our campus, the safety and well-being of our guests is our highest priority.”

Livingstone joins a long list of organization with athletic event bag policies, some of which have been place for years. The Panthers have a clear bag policy, and so does the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Appalachian State University among other higher learning institutions in the state.

The popularity of clear bag policies is growing as well. Catawba County Schools added a clear bag policy for high school athletics this school year. Cabarrus County Schools announced a ban on bags at high school athletic events entirely on Tuesday, with exceptions only for medical and diaper bags only.