Identity of victim in arcade shooting released

SALISBURY – Police have identified the victim who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery of Fish Arcade and Games at 2143 Statesville Boulevard Tuesday night.

Salisbury Police Lieutenant Justin Crews said William Eugene Mclane, 56, a security guard hired by the arcade, suffered a gunshot wound, and life saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police are still not releasing more details about the incident, which remains under investigation, but said the incident was isolated to the arcade and no other surrounding businesses were involved. It was unknown how much, if any, money was taken from the arcade.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office closed down the business in March, 2021 following an extensive investigation, seizing all the equipment inside, according to Deputy Chief David Ramsey.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Crews or Detective McElveen at (704) 638-5333.