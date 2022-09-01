Blotter 9/1: Man reports he was attacked on his porch and his truck set on fire

A man told sheriff’s deputies that he was assaulted, threatened with what he believed was a sawed-off shotgun, then his truck was set on fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 29.

The victim told Rowan County deputies that he was on his side porch, looking out at his back pond at about 1 a.m when he was attacked by a man and pushed into his yard. He began to fight back, and a second assailant pointed a gun at him. He told deputies he got his hands on the weapon, which felt like a sawed-off shotgun, before being forced to the ground and told not to move. He said the assailants twice asked if he had money or a cell phone; both times he said no. The men then told him not to move and left. He said he stayed put for 30 seconds to a minute, then upon getting up, realized his red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck was on fire. He managed, he said, to save the sound system from the vehicle before getting into his house, where he woke his father, who called police.

Deputies did find a glass bottle near the truck which smelled like gasoline. The victim was only able to tell deputies the men were wearing bandanas. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies also received a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle on Cedar Drive between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 9 a.m Aug. 29. The total estimated loss was $500.