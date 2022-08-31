Video released of deputy charged with using excessive force

SALISBURY — Former Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tyler Luby was arrested last week, months after numerous alleged assaults on people while on duty.

According to the arrest warrant, Luby was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, along with two counts of simple assault. He turned himself in on Friday.

Luby was fired in November 2021 after excessive-force allegations arose following a car chase on Nov. 16 involving Jeffrey Wayne Massey and Michelle Hamby. The claims assert, among other things, that Luby assaulted two men with a heavy flashlight, and a female was forced to the ground and Luby struck her with his knee.

A judge ordered the release of the video with identities of all but Luby blurred out. Rowan County attorney Jay Dees released the video to three outlets Wednesday night, by request.

Editor’s note: The video contains explicit language.