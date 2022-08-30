Rowan COVID level drops to medium again

Rowan county’s COVID levels have bounced between high and medium over the last few months, and currently levels have again dropped to medium.

While overall numbers have declined slightly, as many children begin their third week of school, the county has seen a slight uptick in the number of children between the ages of 5 and 17 testing positive for COVID-19. Since school began on Aug. 10, the number of cases for this age group have almost doubled in the county.

Officials with Rowan County Public Health encourages parents to help slow down the transmission of COVID-19 by making sure children get vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as they become eligible. Also, it is important that parents discuss with children the importance of sanitizing and or washing their hands often. Most importantly, if a child has been in contact with someone who is positive for COVID or if they themselves start to feel sick, please test them. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) also lists the following as considerations for the level of risk if someone is exposed to a person who has COVID:

• How long were you exposed to the infected person? (longer than 15 minutes increases the risk)

• Was the infected person coughing, singing, shouting or breathing heavily?

• Did the infected person have symptoms at the time of exposure?

• Were you and the infected person both wearing high-quality masks? (if only one person wore a mask the risk increases, and if neither wore a mask, the risk is highest)

• How well-ventilated was the space? (outdoors is typically the lowest risk)

• How close were you to the infected person? (the greater the distance the lower the risk)

As of last week, fewer than half of the state’s counties are considered to be at high risk for COVID-19 transmission. In Rowan, where the risk level is now medium, there are 377 known cases and 11 new, confirmed hospital admissions among county residents. The county’s positivity rate continues to decline in agency testing and is currently 23%.

With transmission levels continuing to decline at both the state and local levels, public health officials continue to urge residents to do the following things to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19 are still available at Rowan County Public Health and are available for all ages. To make an appointment to receive a Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, or the new Novavax vaccine, call 704-216-8777 and choose option 3 to make an appointment.