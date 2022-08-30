Blotter: Salisbury man charged with felony cocaine trafficking

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man has been charged with a litany of drug offenses, including trafficking cocaine.

Jerry Cornelius Jefferies, 47, was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for keeping or selling a controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

He was allegedly found in possession of between 28 and 200 grams of cocaine in addition to fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and glass bowls with burnt residue.

Jefferies was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $25,000 bond.

In other warrants or arrests from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office or Salisbury Police:

• Myanna Sammone Hillie, 22, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for keeping or selling a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and carrying a concealed gun on Sunday.

• Elijah Delarosa, 21, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance on Sunday for allegedly being found in possession of a substance suspected of being fentanyl.

• Elijah Dashawn Leach, 22, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon on Sunday. Leach was allegedly found in possession of a Smith and Wesson firearm.

• Khalil Ziqurris Sims, 21, of Spencer, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun on Sunday. Sims allegedly fled from an officer in a vehicle and was found in possession of a 9mm handgun.

• Carl Lee Burch Jr., 38, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to a June 14 incident on Sunday. Burch was allegedly found in possession of a handgun.

• Kenneth Wayne Chambers, 57, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday. He was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

• Walter Lamonte Holtzclaw, 68, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday. Holtzclaw was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

• Julie Ann Lewis, 24, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday. Lewis was allegedly found in possession of a 21-inch barrel shotgun.

• Johnathan Austin Wilhoit, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications on Saturday. Wilhoit allegedly strangled the victim and smashed her cell phone when she attempted to call 911.

• Adam Spry Overman, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to one-and-a-half ounces and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

• Dalton Lee Driggers, 23, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun on Saturday. Driggers was allegedly in possession of a gun an 76 grams of marijuana.

• Talib Kelly, 21, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction on Saturday in connection to an Aug. 3 incident. Kelly was allegedly found in possession of a handgun with no serial number and a select-fire switch.

• Sharon Nicole Robbins, 34, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Friday.

• Sandie Rae-lynn Shehan, 37, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Saturday.

