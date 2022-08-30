Blotter Aug. 31: Student caught with pocket knife on school bus

SALISBURY — An elementary school student reportedly brought a pocket knife on the school bus on the way to Koontz Elementary School. Deputies said the bus driver spotted the child showing the knife to a friend and reported it to the school administration, who took the knife away. There was no threat or any indication of any danger, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• Deputies investigated a report of a burglary on Riverside Drive, Salisbury that occurred sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Total estimated loss $6,500.

• A reported larceny from a motor vehicle on Roger Drive, Salisbury occurred between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27. Deputies say total estimated loss was $500.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen on Interstate 85 between 1 and 11 a.m. Aug. 27. Total estimated value $500.

•Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Ridgeland Drive, Cleveland about 2:45 p.m. Aug. 27. Conflicting reports were given about two or more parties exchanging gunfire, but deputies found no shell casings or other evidence of gun shots.

• A burglary on Morgan Acres Drive, Gold Hill was reported to have occurred between 3 p.m. July 27 and 2 p.m. Aug. 27.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Campground Road, Salisbury occurred about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 27. Deputies said total estimated loss was $400.

• Deputies took three separate reports of a theft from a motor vehicle on Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury that occurred between 9:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 27. The estimated losses from the thefts were $250, $250 and $100.

Man charged after alleged attempted arcade robbery

Salisbury Police arrested Jaquan Omarion Dillard, 20 on Aug. 29 following an alleged attempted robbery of an arcade on Statesville Boulevard. Salisbury Police reports indicate Dillard fired one shot when the manager of the store swatted his hand, but no one was injured. He then ran to Gold Hill Apartments where he reportedly fired off several more rounds before he was taken into police custody. He was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, discharging a firearm in the city limits, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was ordered held on a $300,000 bond.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Jordan Taylor, 28, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

• A larceny was reported to police on Ackert Avenue that occurred between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 6:45 a.m. Aug. 29. Total estimated loss was $800.

• Crystal Lynn Moore, 34, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.