Area Sports: Catawba-LC will kick off at 5

From staff reports

The game time for Saturday’s Livingstone-Catawba football game has moved up from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-game festivities, including a stadium ribbon-cutting, will begin at 4:20 p.m.

HS boys soccer

West Rowan beat West Iredell 2-1.

Gio Romero and Rodrigo Pacheco had the goals for the Falcons. Pacheco and Mason Quarles had assists.

Jose Hernandez made 10 saves.

• West Rowan’s jayvees beat West Iredell 7-0.

Chris Barrera scored three goals, while Dylan Flores had two. Alex Tavira an Jonny Camacho had one goal each.

Rene Roque had two assists. Brandon Tavira, Barrera, Gabriel Tavira and Daniel Hernandez had assists.

Sam Faulkner made four saves.

HS girls tennis

Salisbury beat South Davidson 9-0 for a Central Carolina Conference win.

Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams won singles matches for the Hornets.

Wymbs/Wymbs, Barr/Lawson and Burton-Williams were winning doubles teams.

The Hornets host A.L. Brown on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

HS cross country

South Rowan junior Eli Julian won the Carolinas Kickoff in Indian Trail.

Julian ran 16:20.

South placed third in the team scoring, with Grayson Cromer (14th, 17:31), Brice Burleson (29th, 17:56), Aaron Jones (30th, 17:57) and Brian Hickman (44th, 18:24) also scoring for the Raiders.

Carson’s boys placed fourth in the 22-team event.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia led the Cougars. He was fourth in 16:51.

Other Carson scorers were James Anderson (16th, 17:37), Eric Gillis (18th, 17:41), Gabe Honeycutt (21st, 17:43) and Clinton Efird (75th, 19:27).

HS volleyball

South Rowan swept Concord on Monday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Leah Rymer had nine assists and six kills for the Raiders (6-1, 2-0). Laney Beaver had 15 assists and four aces. Meredith Faw had 11 kills, five aces and 15 digs. Avery Welch had eight kills.

•·South’s undefeated jayvees swept Concord.

Meghan Eagle had three kills and eight assists. Avery Fisher had three kills and four aces. Danica Krieg had four aces. Raegan Shell had six assists.

College volleyball

It has been a great start to the season for Troy’s Tori Hester (West Rowan).

She had 55 kills, 23 digs and five aces in first three matches. Hester had career-high 26 kills in a win vs. Santa Clara and had 23 in a win vs. Chattanooga.

•••

Columbia International (5-4) already has played nine matches.

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) has 128 kills, including 15 in Saturday’s win.

College soccer

UNC Wilmington’s Madison Henry (South Rowan) had a goal in a 1-all tie with VCU and had two assists in a 3-1 win against Coastal Carolina.

College football

Chris Reynolds (Davie) threw two touchdown passes in Charlotte’s 43-13 loss to Florida Atlantic.

Reynolds got knocked out of the game for a while on a sack, but was able to return to action.

•••

Devin Turner (West Rowan) made two tackles for St. Andrews in a 56-7 loss to Lindsey Wilson.

Local golf

Mark Eichler made a hole-in-one at McCanless on Monday.

He aced the No. 12 hole, which measured 120 yards from the yellow tees.

He hit a 4-Hybrid for the perfect shot.

This was his second ace and first in about eight years. He was playing with Harry Agner.

•••

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, the first-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and P-daber.

The second-place team was Clarence Hobart and David & Azalee Huneycutt.

Claude Honeycutt won closest to the pin and longest putt.

Mid. school volleyball

Emeri Riley and Alexandria Mitchell led the Faith Christian Academy Patriots (1-1) to a 25-14 and 25-7 win over North Hills Christian.