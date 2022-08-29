Walgreens has short-lived evacuation Sunday

SALISBURY — The Walgreens at 1505 East Innes Street in Salisbury closed for about 30 minutes on Sunday around 1 p.m. after employees reported an unusual odor that might be natural gas.

According to Senior Manager Karen May of Walgreens Health Communications, the store was momentarily evacuated and officials were called to check for a potential natural gas leak.

After an inspection, no actual gas was detected, all was deemed safe, and the store reopened for business as usual.