High school football: Friday’s scores, local schedule for Sept. 2
Published 10:37 am Monday, August 29, 2022
1A/2A CCC
Friday’s scores
North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0
Salisbury 34, Green Level 12
South Davidson 14, Chatham Central 0
Ledford 57, West Davidson 7
East Davidson 41, Wheatmore 0
Walkertown 48, Lexington 0
Friday, Sept. 2
North Stanly at North Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
Salisbury at East Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
East Davidson at Trinity
Lexington at North Forsyth
North Moore at South Davidson
Thomasville at TW Andrews
West Davidson at Central Davidson
3A SPC
Friday’s scores
North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0
West Rowan 35, Davie 34
Mount Pleasant 34, Carson 28
North Stanly 30, East Rowan 14
Robinson 29, Central Cabarrus 7
Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6
Parkwood 29, Concord 0
Friday, Sept. 2
South Rowan at Robinson, 7 p.m.
Salisbury at East Rowan, 7:30 p.m.
West Rowan at Mooresville, 7:30 p.m.
Carson at South Stanly, 7:30 p.m.
Huss at Central Cabarrus
North Lincoln at NW Cabarrus
Concord at Monroe
4A CPC
Friday’s scores
West Rowan 35, Davie 34
Greensboro Grimsley 40, Reagan 34
Southwest Guilford 28, R.J. Reynolds 7
Mount Tabor 52, N. Forsyth 7
East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0
Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14
Glenn 21, Ragsdale 12
Friday, Sept. 2
Davie at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
R.J. Reynolds at NW Guilford
Page at Mount Tabor
Weddington at West Forsyth
Chambers at Glenn
Winston-Salem Prep at Parkland
Myers Park at Reagan
4A GMC
Friday’s scores
A.L. Brown 35, Sun Valley 31
Hough 34, Mooresville 6
Lake Norman 42, North Iredell 0
Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0
South Iredell 29, Statesville 13
Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6
Charlotte Catholic 35, Hickory Ridge 34, OT
Friday, Sept. 2
Rocky River at A.L. Brown, 7:30 p.m.
Statesville at Lake Norman
West Rowan at Mooresville
Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge
Sun Valley at Cox Mill
South Iredell at West Iredell