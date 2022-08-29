High school football: Friday’s scores, local schedule for Sept. 2

Published 10:37 am Monday, August 29, 2022

By Post Sports

North Rowan quarterback Jeremiah Alford (3) runs the ball, South Rowan’s Trae Rucker (17) Jacob Trimnal (16) and Javarus Jackson (31) chase, North Rowan high defeated South Rowan 57-0. JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 8/26/22, Landis, NC.

     1A/2A CCC  

   Friday’s scores

North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0

Salisbury 34, Green Level 12

South Davidson 14, Chatham Central 0

Ledford 57, West Davidson 7

East Davidson 41, Wheatmore 0

Walkertown 48, Lexington 0

            Friday, Sept. 2

North Stanly at North Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

Salisbury at East Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

East Davidson at Trinity

Lexington at North Forsyth

North Moore at South Davidson

Thomasville at TW Andrews

West Davidson at Central Davidson

3A SPC  

   Friday’s scores

North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0

West Rowan 35, Davie 34

Mount Pleasant 34, Carson 28

North Stanly 30, East Rowan 14

Robinson 29, Central Cabarrus 7

Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6

Parkwood 29, Concord 0

  Friday, Sept. 2

South Rowan at Robinson, 7 p.m.

Salisbury at East Rowan, 7:30 p.m.

West Rowan at Mooresville, 7:30 p.m.

Carson at South Stanly, 7:30 p.m.

Huss at Central Cabarrus

North Lincoln at NW Cabarrus

Concord at Monroe

  

4A CPC  

    Friday’s scores

West Rowan 35, Davie 34

Greensboro Grimsley 40,  Reagan 34

Southwest Guilford 28,  R.J. Reynolds 7

Mount Tabor 52, N. Forsyth 7

East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0

Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14

Glenn 21, Ragsdale 12

                     Friday, Sept. 2

Davie at North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

R.J. Reynolds at NW Guilford

Page at Mount Tabor

Weddington at West Forsyth

Chambers at Glenn

Winston-Salem Prep at Parkland

Myers Park at Reagan

  

           4A GMC  

        Friday’s scores

A.L. Brown 35, Sun Valley 31

Hough 34, Mooresville 6

Lake Norman 42, North Iredell 0

Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0

South Iredell 29, Statesville 13

Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6

Charlotte Catholic 35, Hickory Ridge 34, OT

             Friday, Sept. 2

Rocky River at A.L. Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Statesville at Lake Norman

West Rowan at Mooresville

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge

Sun Valley at Cox Mill

South Iredell at West Iredell

Comments

More Sports

Local golf: Labor Day qualifying scores, complete

85 local kids sign up for Play Ball camp at Catawba

Local golf: Labor Day qualifying scores

Livingstone, Catawba football teams to face off in return of Mayor’s Cup  

Print Article