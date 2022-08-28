Post wins 13 awards at NC Press Association awards banquet

RALEIGH — The Salisbury Post won 13 awards at the North Carolina Press Association awards banquet Thursday night. The 149th annual convention honors excellence in news and advertising in one of the largest such contests in the nation. More than 4,000 entries were submitted by more than 125 newspapers and news organizations.

Post reporters Carl Blankenship and Mike London joined former reporters Ben Stansell, Natalie Anderson and Josh Bergeron in claiming awards.

• Blankenship won first place in the photography category for “Wreaths at National Cemetery.”

• London won first place in the sports news category for “Cougars crowned” and second place in the sports news category for “Salisbury is superior at the end.”

• Stansell won first place in the sports feature category for “Knox tennis coach receives posthumous honor” and second place in the profile feature category for “Joseph Zacarolo’s second chance.”

• Anderson took second place in the city, county category for “K-9 officer video” and third place in the election/political category for “Partisan municipal races.”

• Bergeron claimed second place in the editorials category.

• Staff won first place in the special section category for “Spirit of Rowan” and in the magazine category for “Salisbury the Magazine Summer 2021.” Staff took second place in the breaking news category for “Shooting at high school tournament” and third place in the editorial page category as well as third in the magazine category for “Salisbury the Magazine October 2021.”