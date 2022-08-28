Biz Roundup: Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant produces 800,000th truck

CLEVELAND — Daimler Truck North America has surpassed another milestone at its Cleveland truck manufacturing plant. Daimler has now produced more than 800,000 trucks at its Rowan County location.

“We want to congratulate Daimler on this extraordinary accomplishment,” said Rowan Economic Development Council President Rod Crider in a news release. “They continue to innovate and grow their business, and we are proud to have them in Rowan County.”

Earlier this month, Daimler announced the launch of its new Western Star 57x, an even more fuel-efficient and state-of-the-art truck that will be produced at the plant starting in the first quarter of 2023.

A previous version of the Western Star, the 49x, was voted the Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina in 2021.

Three up for ‘Coolest Thing made in N.C.’ honors

SALISBURY — The N.C. Chamber announced the 80 nominees for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in N.C.” online competition, two being in Salisbury and one in Linwood.

Carolina Beverage Corp. and Power Curbers of Salisbury have all been nominated for the award, along with Egger in Linwood.

This is the third year that the N.C. Chamber has held the public-driven contest, which spotlights North Carolina’s cutting-edge manufacturing industry.

New for 2022, the contest will recognize two winners: one for businesses with fewer than 100 employees and one for those with more than 100.

Go to coolestthingmadeinnc.com to vote for the coolest thing made in NC. The 10 semifinalists will be announced on Sept. 8. The field of candidates will narrow with each round of voting, and the winning product will be revealed on Oct. 6, the day before National Manufacturing Day. October is Manufacturing Month, and MFG Day, organized nationally by the NAM and The Manufacturing Institute, highlights the rewarding career opportunities of modern manufacturing.

Join the contest’s social media campaign by following #CoolestThingMadeinNC. In addition to receiving a trophy, the victorious company and product will be featured in N.C. Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts.

Rowan EDC managers in on Leadership Rowan

SALISBURY — The Rowan EDC’s Jay Garneau and Joanie Michael are participating in this year’s Leadership Rowan class, which has kicked off this month.

“I’m looking forward to dive deeper and learn more about the ins and outs of Rowan County,” Garneau said in a news release. “The Leadership Rowan program has an extensive history of developing County leaders and I’m eager to being a part of it.”

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has been presenting the Leadership Rowan program for 29 years with over 725 graduates. Existing leaders and budding community volunteers are encouraged to participate in this elite program. For one day a month for nine months, participants get an in-depth view of community issues, develop skills necessary to assume leadership roles and are exposed to community involvement opportunities.

“After participating in the Salisbury Academy last year, I’m excited to get to know even more about Rowan County through Leadership Rowan,” Michael added. “I appreciate the Rowan Chamber for organizing such an important event for our community.”