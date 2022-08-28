85 local kids sign up for Play Ball camp at Catawba

SALISBURY — Newman Park’s new turf had a few more players than you would expect for a Saturday.

Catawba athletes and coaches were joined by about 85 local students who signed up to be part of Saturday’s free baseball and softball camp. The camp was hosted Mayor Karen Alexander’s office and the city, which handled the registration for the camp as part of Major League Baseball’s Play Ball initiative, but Catawba baseball and softball players were running the show on the field.

The camp was for kids with ages ranging from seven to 15 and all ages came out that day. Catawba Head Baseball Coach Jim Gantt said the mix ranged from kids with a lot of experience who play on good local teams to others who wanted to come out and experience baseball for the first time.

“There are some people that will come with no glove and no bat. They just saw it and want to come try it,” Gantt said.

The camp focused on fundamentals, with Catawba players working with groups of kids on the fundamentals of hitting, catching, pitching and other exercises.

Catawba baseball player Connor Garcia was running the hitting station on the field and led stretching in the morning. He said he loves working with the kids and remembers the good experiences he had looking up to older players he attended while growing up.

“I’m just trying to make it a fun environment for the kids,” Garcia said. “It’s really fun to be the older person who maybe these kids look up to.”

Garcia said he was trying to make sure every kid got what they needed.

“If I see a kid struggling I’ll go over and talk to him a little bit more than I would if somebody is crushing baseballs all day,” Garcia said. “Not being down on them, just saying ‘look, you’re doing really good but I think there’s one thing you could change to get even better.'”

Taylor and Alyvia Kelley, sisters attending the camp, said they have both been playing for about seven years.

“It’s something about being on the field,” Taylor said. “Making a good catch makes you feel good and when you hit a bomb you’re so happy. I’ve loved it ever since I saw my first game.”

Alyvia said they love the camp because everyone has a positive attitude and they learn every time.

“I love getting the chance to get help from older, more experienced players,” Alyvia said.

Taylor said helping out the younger kids is fun as well.

Gantt said the most important part of the camp is getting kids outside and interested in the games.

“A big part of it is getting or keeping the kids interested in sports,” Gantt said. “They need to be concentrating on things that get them involved with team sports.”