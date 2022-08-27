Salisbury Civitans win five district awards

SALISBURY — At the North Carolina District West convention in August, the Civitan Club of Salisbury won five major awards, including Distinguished President, Secretary and Treasurer.

The honors went to President Lee Wagoner, Secretary Wanda Huntley and Treasurer Kim Briggs.

The Distinguished Civitan Award was given to Salisbury Civitan Cyndi Osterhus for her work revitalizing the Junior Civitan Clubs at North Rowan Middle School and North Rowan High School, chairing the Junior Civitan Committee, and serving as temporary chair of the club’s education committee. Osterhus was recently elected club vice president. Dr. Norman Sloop was honored with the district’s award for 60 years of perfect attendance.

The Civitan Club of Salisbury recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding. The club is the third largest Civitan Club in the United States.

To learn more about the club, go to www.salisburycivitan.org.