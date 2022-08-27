High school football: Wonders win on road; home loss for East

From staff reports

INDIAN TRAIL — A.L. Brown scored on a double pass with 34 seconds left to pull out a 35-31 win Friday night at Sun Valley, which played much better than anticipated.

Xavier Chambers made the decisive throw for the Wonders (2-0). Kash Smith made the winning 22-yard reception.

The Wonders got in a 16-0 hole when Sun Valley scored early on offense, defense and special teams.

A pick-six by Gerald Evans helped turn things around for the Wonders.

Jemare Robinson ran for two TDs to give A.L. Brown a 21-16 lead.

Ashnah Lowery threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Evans for a 28-24 lead.

Sun Valley (0-2) went ahead twice in the fourth quarter, but the Wonders scored last.

Mustangs falter

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan lost 30-14 to North Stanly (1-1).

The Mustangs (0-2) scored touchdowns on Gaven Trexler’s recovery of an errant snap in the end zone and on a 14-yard pass play from Gavin Walker to AJ Goodman.

“We did improve some in the sense that we turned it over three times instead of eight this week,” East coach John Fitz said. “But three turnovers will still get you beat. We’ll keep working to get better and to eliminate the turnovers.”