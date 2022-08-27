High school football: Updated scoreboard, schedule for Sept. 2

Published 5:56 pm Saturday, August 27, 2022

By Post Sports

West Rowan student section cheers on the Falcons. JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

            

      

  Friday’s CCC scores

North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0

Salisbury 34, Green Level 12

South Davidson 14, Chatham Central 0

Ledford 57, West Davidson 7

East Davidson 41, Wheatmore 0

Walkertown 48, Lexington 0

           Friday, Sept. 2

North Stanly at North Rowan

Salisbury at East Rowan

East Davidson at Trinity

Lexington at North Forsyth

North Moore at South Davidson

Thomasville at TW Andrews

West Davidson at Central Davidson

Friday’s SPC scores

North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0

West Rowan 35, Davie 34

Mount Pleasant 34, Carson 28

North Stanly 30, East Rowan 14

Robinson 29, Central Cabarrus 7

Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6

Parkwood 29, Concord 0

              Friday, Sept. 2

Salisbury at East Rowan

West Rowan at Mooresville

Carson at South Stanly

South Rowan at Robinson

Huss at Central Cabarrus

North Lincoln at NW Cabarrus

Concord at Monroe

  

Friday’s CPC scores

West Rowan 35, Davie 34

Greensboro Grimsley 40,  Reagan 34

Southwest Guilford 28,  R.J. Reynolds 7

Mount Tabor 52, N. Forsyth 7

East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0

Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14

Glenn 21, Ragsdale 12

                     Friday, Sept. 2

Davie at North Davidson

R.J. Reynolds at NW Guilford

Page at Mount Tabor

Weddington at West Forsyth

Chambers at Glenn

Winston-Salem Prep at Parkland

Myers Park at Reagan

 

Friday’s GMC scores

A.L. Brown 35, Sun Valley 31

Hough 34, Mooresville 6

Lake Norman 42, North Iredell 0

Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0

South Iredell 29, Statesville 13

Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6

Charlotte Catholic 35, Hickory Ridge 34, OT

             Friday, Sept. 2

Rocky River at A.L. Brown

Statesville at Lake Norman

West Rowan at Mooresville

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge

Sun Valley at Cox Mill

South Iredell at West Iredell

 

    AP score list

Alexander Central 17, North Gaston 8

Andrews 46, East Henderson 14

Apex 26, Fuquay-Varina 23

Apex Middle Creek 55, Garner 21

Arden Christ School 39, Polk County 7

Asheville Erwin 56,  Mountain Heritage 30

Asheville Homeschool 41, Southlake Christian 15

Asheville Reynolds 45, Shelby 21

Asheville Roberson 12, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Belmont Cramer 48, Bessemer City 28

Belmont South Point 48, East Gaston 6

Boonville Starmount 65, Davidson Community School 53

Brunswick Academy, Va. 61, Pungo Christian 26

Buford, Ga. 56, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7

Bunn 49, Granville Central 6

Burlington Williams 41, Eastern Guilford 20

Camden County 48, Perquimans 0

Canton Pisgah 14, Enka 7

Catawba Bandys 24, Newton Foard 15

Catawba Ridge, S.C. 16,  Myers Park 0

Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11

Central Davidson 46, Randleman 21

Central, S.C. 63, Carolina Pride 0

Chapel Hill 35, Orange 7

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 40,  Cuthbertson 3

Charlotte Catholic 35, Hickory Ridge 34, OT

Charlotte Christian 52, Southside Christian 28

Charlotte Independence 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 14

Charlotte Olympic 29,  Rocky River 12

Charlotte Providence 42, South Meck  13

Charlotte Providence Day 52, Matthews Weddington 32

Chocowinity Southside 27, Washington 20

Claremont Bunker Hill 33,  St. Stephens 12

Clayton Cleveland 43, Greenville Rose 28

Concord Cannon 55, Greater Cabarrus Home 0

Concord Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6

Concord Robinson 29, Central Cabarrus 7

Cornelius Hough 34, Mooresville 6

Covenant Day School 47,  Wake Christian 28

Croatan 56, Pamlico County 38

Durham Hillside 47, Southern Durham 8

Durham Riverside 42, Southeast Raleigh 0

East Bladen 35, South Columbus 14

East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 14

East Davidson 41, Trinity Wheatmore 0

East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0

East Lincoln 53, Gastonia Forestview 0

East Surry 14, Mount Airy 12

East Wilkes 35, Surry Central 7

Eastern Alamance 28, So. Alamance 14

Eastern Randolph 69, Asheboro 7

Eden Morehead 41, Rockingham County 21

Edenton Holmes 40, Bertie County 0

Erwin Triton 34, South Johnston 15

Faith Christian 12, Halifax Academy 6

Fayetteville Sanford 40, Fayetteville Britt 27

Fayetteville Seventy-First 14,  Pine Forest 6

Fayetteville Smith 26, Cape Fear 16

Fayetteville Westover 40, St. Pauls 6

Forest City Chase 57, Swannanoa Owen 15

Franklin 14, Cherokee 12

Friendship 27, Raleigh Wakefield 7

Gates County 36, Pasquotank County 34

Goldsboro 6, Fayetteville Byrd 4

Gray’s Creek 35, Cameron Union Pines 12

Grayson County, Va. 20, Alleghany County 7

Greene Central 32, Kinston 20

Greensboro Grimsley 40,  Reagan 34

Greensboro Page 22, Reidsville 14

Greenville Conley 35, Cary 0

Halifax County, Va. 21, Person 12

Havelock 61, West Carteret 0

Hayesville 21, GA Force, Ga. 14

Hickory 53, South Caldwell 27

Hickory Grove Christian 55, Gastonia Highland Tech 22

Hickory Home 46, Grace Christian-Raleigh 0

High Point Andrews 34, High Point Central 0

High Point Christian Academy 14, Harrells Christian 3

Highland Springs, Va. 26, Chambers 20

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 8, East Chapel Hill 6

Hoke County 30, Lumberton 0

Holly Springs 55, Durham Jordan 34

Huntersville Hopewell 34, East Meck 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0

Jacksonville 38, Jacksonville White Oak 6

John Paul II Catholic 50, Northwest Halifax 8

Kannapolis Brown 35, Monroe Sun Valley 31

Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 22, Bear Grass 18

Knightdale 28, East Wake 14

Lake Norman 42, North Iredell 0

Lake Norman Charter 34, Winston-Salem Prep 14

Lawndale Burns 35, Shelby Crest 12

Lee County 21, Spring Lake Overhills 14

Lincolnton 20, North Lincoln 17

Madison County 14, North Buncombe 0

Marshville Forest Hills 54, Red Springs 7

Matthews Butler 40, Richmond County 7

Mayodan McMichael 40, Bartlett Yancey 38

Metrolina Christian Academy 18, Charlotte Country Day 7

Mitchell County 34, McDowell County 16

Monroe 55, Monroe Piedmont 0

Monroe Parkwood 29, Concord 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 21,  Jefferson 0

Morganton Freedom 33, East Burke 20

Morrisville Green Hope 17, Southern Lee 12

Mount Pleasant 34,  Carson 28

Murphy 15, Commerce, Ga. 14

New Bern 61, Willow Spring 0

New Hanover County 37,  Northside 14

Newton-Conover 44, West Iredell 8

North Henderson 41, Rosman 0

North Lenoir 30, Farmville Central 29

North Mecklenburg 42,  Garinger 0

North Moore 39, North Stokes 13

North Pitt 52, Manteo 28

North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0

North Stanly 30, East Rowan 14

North Wilkes 35, Ashe County 30

Northampton County 28, Washington 21

Northeast Guilford 8, Western Guilford 0

Northern Durham 46, Franklinton 40

Northern Guilford 56, Greensboro Smith 19

Northern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 6

Northwest Guilford 50, North Davidson 22

Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14

Pembroke Swett 24, Fairmont 8

Pikeville Aycock 44, Eastern Wayne 8

Pinetown Northside 42, North Duplin 18

Pittsboro Northwood 52, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Princeton 58, East Duplin 57

R-S Central 36, West Caldwell 7

Raleigh Broughton 47, Hickory Home School 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 38,  Panther Creek 14

Raleigh Millbrook 51, Raleigh Enloe 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 48, North Wake Christian 8

Richlands 7, Southwest Onslow 6

Robbinsville 32, Brevard 7

Robert B. Glenn 21, Jamestown Ragsdale 12

Rocky Point Trask 52,  Hobbton 34

Salemburg Lakewood 40, Jones County 7

Salisbury 34, Green Level 12

Seven Springs Spring Creek 28, Lejeune 26

Smithfield-Selma 49, Nash Central 17

South Brunswick 44,  Midway 26

South Davidson 14, Chatham Central 0

South Garner 10, Raleigh Athens Drive 6

South Iredell 29, Statesville 13

South Stokes 49,  McGuinness 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 31, N. Edgecombe 7

Southeast Guilford 23, Dudley 7

Southern Guilford 42, Providence Grove 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Anson  6

Southwest Guilford 28,  Reynolds 7

Southwestern Randolph 49, South Stanly 13

Swansboro 33, South Lenoir 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 21, Swain County 20

Thomasville Ledford 57, West Davidson 7

Trinity 45, East Bend Forbush 21

Valdese Draughn 46, Morganton Patton 16

Vance County 14, Roanoke Rapids 7

Victory Christian Center 65, Trinity Christian 7

Wake Forest 26, Clayton 0

Wake Forest Heritage 30, South Granville 18

Walkertown 48, Lexington 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Clinton 18

Warsaw Kenan 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 3

Watauga County 23, Maiden 19

Wayne Christian 33, Rocky Mount Prep 0

Waynesville Tuscola 56, East Rutherford 14

West Columbus 53, West Bladen 9

West Craven 23, South Central Pitt 12

West Henderson 34, Hendersonville 20

West Johnston 55, Western Harnett 7

West Lincoln 48, Cherryville 0

West Mecklenburg 34,  Berry Tech 13

West Rowan 35, Davie County 34

West Stanly 18, Albemarle 6

West Stokes 34, North Surry 0

West Wilkes 31, Elkin 9

Western Alamance 35,  Cummings 17

Whiteville 64, West Brunswick 62

Wilkes Central 49, Avery County 14

Wilmington Hoggard 18, Scotland 8

Wilson Hunt 34, Wilson Beddingfield 14

Winston-Salem Atkins 27,  Carver 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 52, N. Forsyth 7

  

Comments

More Sports

Clements wins crash-filled race at Daytona to reach postseason; rain delays Cup series until Sunday

High school football: Near miss for Cougars was painful, but encouraging

Photo gallery: Record-breaking night in West, Davie shootout

High school football: North Rowan routs South 57-0

Print Article