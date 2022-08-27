Grieving parents group to meet online beginning Sept. 1

For many who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a caring and supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.

This grief support group will be held virtually on Zoom. It begins on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter. Registration is required. To register, go to CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves Rowan and 11 other counties across western North Carolina. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or go to www.CarolinaCaring.org