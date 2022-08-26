Cavaliers cruise past Raiders 57-0

LANDIS — North Rowan drove for touchdowns on each of its first seven possessions Friday night and cruised to a 57-0 non-conference victory at South Rowan.

The Cavaliers (2-0) opened a 49-0 lead by halftime, thanks largely to running back Jaemias Morrow. The 180-pound junior bumped and bruised his way for 131 yards and four touchdowns — including one on a second-quarter fumble recovery in the end zone.

“He’s just a tough football guy,” third-year coach Nygel Pearson said. “He loves playing football, he’s tough as nails and he always finds a way to get around the football. Then we put it in his hands and he can make people miss, he can run through people and he can run around people.”

Morrow ran for two short scores in the opening quarter and recovered a South (1-1) fumble on the first play of the second period. His third TD run — and seventh of the season — came on a 59-yard rumble down the right side and provided a 41-0 advantage.

North sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Alford passed for 139 yards and ran for 93. He opened and closed the scoring with touchdown blasts and completed a 48-yard TD pass to senior wideout Amari McArthur (4 receptions, 74 yards).

North’s defense limited South to 198 yards total offense. DB Tsion Kelly picked off his fourth pass of the year while Morrow and defensive end Robert Caldwell recovered fumbles. South was paced by sophomore quarterback Brooks Overcash, who completed nine of 17 passes for 63 yards. Teammate Landon Richards rushed 14 times for 69 yards.

A running clock was used throughout the second half.