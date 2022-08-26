Bread Riot to host fundraiser at New Sarum Saturday

SALISBURY — Riot at New Sarum is the annual fundraiser for The Bread Riot. This year’s event will be held Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. in the New Sarum parking lot at 109 N. Lee St.

Live music will be featured throughout the evening with a lineup consisting of Dave and Court, C.J. Sunshine, Hillbilly Hobos, No. 9 Coal, Paper Wasps and Divided by Four.

There will also be raffles, food by Kreyol Flavors and Swicegood Barbecue and an opportunity to learn more about The Bread Riot nonprofit organization. A 50/50 raffle will be held with the addition to a silent auction, featuring 17 baskets of donated goods from 32 individuals and/or local businesses. Beer will be available from New Sarum.

Proceeds go toward purchasing produce from local farmers and distributing it to those without access.

Attendees are invited to bring a chair to enjoy the music and festivities.