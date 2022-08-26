Blotter Aug. 26: Shooting at Zion Hill Apartments damages buildings

SALISBURY — A shooting was reported at Zion Hill Apartments on Thursday night.

No injuries reported when the calls of a shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m., but Building A and D were damaged when bullets hit the exterior of Building D and traveled inside.

A pregnant woman was at the scene and reported abdominal pain, so she was taken to the hospital. She wasn’t shot but no details were released on her condition.

Shell casings were found on the scene and the shooting remains under investigation.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Carrie Savannah Gilbert, 21, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Thursday.

• A larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Craige Street on Thursday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 6 p.m. Aug. 19. The total estimated loss was $340.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• James Avery Cunningham, 36, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a stolen firearm and stolen goods on Thursday.

• Shots were fired into a vehicle trailer in the 2900 block of Woodleaf Road just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.