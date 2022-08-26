Blotter — Aug. 26

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny was reported in the 600 block of Admiral Drive in Salisbury on Tuesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 4 a.m. Aug. 13 and 9 a.m. Wednesday. The theft involved a book of currency and two jars filled with coins. The total estimated loss was $25,300.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury on Tuesday. A catalytic converter was missing and was suspected to have been stolen between noon and 7:15 p.m. The total estimated loss was $1,500.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Arden Road in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:12 a.m. Wednesday.

• A motor vehicle was reported as stolen in the 200 block of South Milford Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Tommy Warren Boyett, 58, was arrested on a charge of felony failing to notify address change as a sex offender on Wednesday.

• Amber Nicole Overla, 39, was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse by sexual act on Wednesday.

• James Avery Cunningham, 36, was arrested on charge of felony possession of stolen goods and stolen firearm on Thursday.

• A gun was reported as stolen from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Hunter Street in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident was suspected to occur at approximately 6 a.m. with a total estimated loss of $300.