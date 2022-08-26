Area Sports Briefs: West volleyball wins in 4

From staff reports

West Rowan won 3-1 against Cox Mill in Thursday’s home volleyball match.

Getting the kills for the Falcons (5-2) were Anna Blackledge (12), Emma Clarke (10), Madelyn VonCanon (8) and Maia Gaeta (6).

Clarke had five blocks, while Sophia Blackledge had three.

Ashee Ennis had 25 assists and three aces. Brooke Kennerly had 16 digs.

•••

South Rowan swept West Cabarrus on Thursday.

Leading the Raiders (5-1) in kills were Avery Welch (10), Meredith Faw (9), Leah Rymer (7) and Ava Huffman (6).

Rymer and Laney Beaver had 14 assists each. Leading in digs were Faw (13), Campbell Withers (10) and Beaver (9).

• South’s jayvees swept West Cabarrus to stay undefeated. Avery Fisher and Kynnedi Heller had four kills each. Cailynn Withers led in digs with seven. Meghan Eagle had five assists.

•••

East Rowan (5-0) swept Lake Norman Charter in South Piedmont Conference play on Wednesday.

Leah Hinceman had 16 kills and three aces.

Anasty Faavesi had nine kills. Riley Hill had 17 digs. Hallie Cox had 28 assists.

HS girls tennis

South Rowan (2-1, 2-0) won 6-3 against West Rowan in Thursday’s South Piedmont Conference match.

Sophie Steedley, Olivia Maynor and Aubri Austin won in singles for the Raiders at 4, 5 and 6.

Winning doubles teams were Bella Caraccio/Grace Meckley, Steedley/Thyhlia Burris and Maynor/Austin.

HS boys soccer

South Rowan lost 7-3 to Robinson on Wednesday.

Martin Ramirez scored two goals for the Raiders (2-2). Michael Coles scored one.

Grayson Steedley and Ozzy Pulido had assists.

Jayvee football

Davie outscored West Rowan 61-39 on Thursday in Mount Ulla.

Brant Graham threw five touchdown passes for the Falcons. Kaden Feaster caught three of them.

Jaylin Neely scored a rushing TD for the Falcons (0-2).

•••

North Rowan edged South Rowan 16-14 on Thursday in Spencer.

Jojo Tarver had a rushing TD for North (1-0), while Quan Thomas threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ason Best.

Bryson Frieze scored both South touchdowns. Tristian Littlejohn led the defense for the Raiders (0-1).

•••

Mount Pleasant won 15-14 at home against Carson on Thursday.

Tristin Clawson and Tanner Simpson had rushing TDs for the Cougars (0-2).

Elijah Morgan led the defensive effort for the Cougars.

Other scores: Sun Valley 34, A.L. Brown 26; North Stanly 33, East Rowan 0

College soccer

Catawba’s women’s team won 2-1 against Tampa on Thursday.

Hannah Dunn and Sydney Jimmo scored the goals.

Local golf

Qualifying for the Labor Day tourney starts today at the Country Club of Salisbury.