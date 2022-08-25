Softball game in Mocksville to feature law enforcement vs. fire, rescue team

MOCKSVILLE — On Saturday, Sept. 10, a Red (fire, EMS, rescue) vs. Blue (federal, state and local law enforcement) softball game will be held at Rich Park. This is to allow those who put their lives on the line to run down the line and enjoy themselves while relaxing a little.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Multiple food trucks, games and static displays of vehicles from the different agencies will be onsite. The event is and family oriented.

For information, contact Chris Smith, Department 12 Auxiliary, at Davieherossoftball@gmail.com or call 336-470-3301.