Rowan County selects recipient of Retired School Personnel scholarship

Ariana Noel Hayes has been selected by the Rowan County Retired School Personnel unit as the 2022 recipient of the organization’s annual $1,000 scholarship, presented to a student who intends to pursue a degree in education.

Hayes has been accepted at Appalachian State University where she plans to major in Art Education for grades K-12. An honor graduate of the Rowan County Early College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Hayes has also been awarded an Appalachian College Excellence Scholarship.

Hayes is the daughter of Wendy and William Hayes of Salisbury.