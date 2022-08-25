Rowan County selects recipient of Retired School Personnel scholarship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Report

Ariana Noel Hayes has been selected by the Rowan County Retired School Personnel unit as the 2022 recipient of the organization’s annual $1,000 scholarship, presented to a student who intends to pursue a degree in education.

Hayes has been accepted at Appalachian State University where she plans to major in Art Education for grades K-12. An honor graduate of the Rowan County Early College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Hayes has also been awarded an Appalachian College Excellence Scholarship.

Hayes is the daughter of Wendy and William Hayes of Salisbury.

Comments

More News

School board to consider superintendent appointment Friday

Julian Robertson left lasting impact on Salisbury 

Blotter for Aug. 25

Author, translator of ‘Beowulf’ coming to Catawba

Print Article