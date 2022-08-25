Bethel Power of Faith Ministries to celebrate 35th pastoral anniversary

SALISBURY — Bethel Power of Faith Ministries will be conducting two services in celebration of Bishop J.C. Kellam’s and Apostle Charlene Kellam’s 35th pastoral anniversary.

This year’s theme has been named New Things, based off the verse Isaiah 43:19, stating in the King James Version, “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.”

Both services will be held at Bethel Power of Faith Ministries located at 1021 N. Main St. in Salisbury. Friday’s service is at 7:30 p.m. with guest Pastor Randolph Melton of God’s Will Be Done Ministries in Salisbury.

A second service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring gust Apostle Kenneth Kates of Christ Deliverance Temple in Dublin, Georgia.

All who are able have been asked to commit a seed offering of $100. Those who cannot attend but would like to give an offering can send a Cashapp to $ApostleKellam.