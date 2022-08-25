Motorcyclist killed on Kimball Road
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022
CHINA GROVE — Rescue crews reported a fatality after a motorcycle crashed Wednesday evening on Kimball Road.
According to scanner communications, the driver was reported deceased just after 6 p.m. as law enforcement officers closed the road at the intersection with Patterson Street near South Rowan High School.
Kimball Road was also scheduled to be closed this week near the South Rowan Public Library for a bridge replacement project.
The crash remains under investigation.