Motorcyclist killed on Kimball Road

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 25, 2022

By Staff Report

CHINA GROVE — Rescue crews reported a fatality after a motorcycle crashed Wednesday evening on Kimball Road.

According to scanner communications, the driver was reported deceased just after 6 p.m. as law enforcement officers closed the road at the intersection with Patterson Street near South Rowan High School.

Kimball Road was also scheduled to be closed this week near the South Rowan Public Library for a bridge replacement project.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

More News

School board to consider superintendent appointment Friday

Julian Robertson left lasting impact on Salisbury 

Blotter for Aug. 25

Author, translator of ‘Beowulf’ coming to Catawba

Print Article