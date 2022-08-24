Man apprehended after high speed chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase that started in Rockwell and ended in Salisbury.

Chief Deputy David Ramsey confirmed that the suspect had wrecked the white car he was driving in Rockwell but he was not stopped until after wrecking his damaged car again on Fulton Street in Salisbury. The suspect was taken in custody then as a N.C. Highway Patrol helicopter that was part of the chase hovered overhead.

Witnesses at the corner of West Innes and South Church streets said they thought a passenger was also in the car but law enforcement couldn’t confirm that.

This story will be updated as more information is released.