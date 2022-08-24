Blotter: Aug. 24

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Aaron Deshawn Banks, 22, was arrested on a charge of felony discharging firearm into occupied property on Monday.

• A shooting was reported in the 900 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Monday. The incident was reported at approximately 12:28 p.m.

• A Friend Indeed Check Cashing was the victim of fraud by false pretense in the 800 block of North Long Street in Salisbury. The incident was reported Monday but was suspected to have occurred between 11:17 a.m. Aug. 8 and 10:06 a.m. Aug. 12. The total estimated loss was $1,418.

• A report of a minor being assaulted and stabbed in the back occurred in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle in Salisbury on Monday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• An assault with a knife was reported in the 100 block of Cypress Lane in Salisbury at 12:47 a.m. Saturday.

• A burglary by forcible entry was reported in the 8500 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury at 7:32 a.m. Saturday. The total estimated loss was $190.

• A breaking and entering with burglary was reported in the 500 block of Reid Road in Rockwell on Saturday. The incident was suspected to occur between 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The total estimated loss was $600.

• A report of simple, physical assault was reported in the 1000 block of Hunley Drive in Woodleaf at 12:24 a.m. on Sunday.

• A larceny was reported in the 4000 block of Strider Circle in Kannapolis on Sunday. The incident was suspected to occur between 4 p.m. Aug. 16 and 4 p.m. Friday. The total estimated loss was $800.

• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Traveller Lane in Salisbury at 9:48 p.m. Sunday. The total estimated loss was $400.