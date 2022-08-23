School board close to appointing new superintendent

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education is closing in on a new leader for the district.

Former superintendent Tony Watlington resigned in April to take over as superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in April. Watlington was part of a public interview process for three finalists selected for the Philly job, though superintendent searches are typically conducted by school boards in closed session.

The board has been searching for a new leader since and extended the application for the superintendent job, which was originally set to close in May, to August to get more candidates.

Now board Chair Dean Hunter says the board has narrowed the field and he expects a decision on a new superintendent to come soon after a board meeting on Tuesday.

“We have narrowed it, that’s why we met today,” Hunter said. “I feel like I’m comfortable saying there will be a decision soon. We need a superintendent soon.”

The board met in a called closed session meeting earlier Monday afternoon, went back into closed session during its regular meeting, then recessed that closed session to take care of public business before heading back into closed session. It was almost 9 p.m. when the board adjourned on Monday.

The board was performing candidate interviews last week and on Aug. 15 met in closed session starting at 8:30 a.m. and did not adjourn until after 5 p.m. that afternoon.

Watlington served for little more than a year and was appointed after Superintendent Lynn Moody retired at the end of 2020. Moody was hired in 2013.