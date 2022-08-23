Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln Reagan Dinner set for Aug. 27

The Rowan County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m. at Baker’s Mill, 1360 Poole Road.

To register to attend, go to https://rowan.nc.gop/. The Patriot ticket (for one) is $50 through Aug. 25. After that, it will be $75. Visit the website for VIP ticket and sponsorship levels. The keynote speaker will be Rep. Dan Bishop and special guest speaker will be Chief Judge Donna Stroud of the N.C. Court of Appeals. For more information, email chair@rowanrepublicans.com.