Roger Barbee: Senseless chatter about clothing chains

The pejorative phrase “Banana Republic” was used to describe a small, poor country that often relied on a single export or other limited natural resource. Such a country was usually governed by an authoritarian, corrupt regime. Such a regime often conspired with a foreign corporation for economic gain at its citizens’ peril.

The phrase has been used by some critics to describe the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s hotel/home. Using it in this way, critics of the search imply that it demonstrates how America borders on being ruled by an authoritarian regime. Not only is the phrase offensive for countries and their citizens south of the United States, but it also reveals the ignorance of Bo Hines who is a candidate for the NC District 13 Congressional seat.

Recently, candidate Hines was discussing the FBI search of Donald Trump’s hotel home with John Fredericks on a conservative radio talk show. In response to the observation by Fredericks that some Republicans think the search makes the U.S. look like a “banana republic,, young Hines pontificated, “I think that’s an insult to Banana Republics across the country. I mean, at least the manager of Banana Republic — unlike our president — knows where he is and why he’s there and what he’s doing.”

The only good thing about Hines’ words is that they do not offend any Central American countries. But his blundering attack on President Biden does tell us about Bo Hines, the 26-year-old graduate of Yale University. His campaign writes that Hines was joking during his reference to the retail store. However, all that sorry excuse does is to offend any thinking voter. Hines, who played football for many years, will understand these words, “A busted play.”

We seem to be beset with candidates who do not exhibit the best skills needed in order to lead by policies. I suggest that Hines was so intent on blabbering the same old criticisms of President Biden that his mouth and his brain disconnected. His words show that he is just one more puppet of an anti-Christ figure. He offers no solutions, just complaints. Any ninny can do that. Just ask Cawthorne.

We need leaders who have policies and principals. Following an orange-faced buffoon is neither. And never forget the words of Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”

Roger Barbee lives in Mooresville. Contact him at rogerbarbee@gmail.com.