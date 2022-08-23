Motorcyclist killed in accident on Poole Road

SALISBURY — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Russell Wayne Jones was pronounced dead at the scene when public safety crews arrived. According to N.C. Highway Patrol trooper Ned Moultrie, Jones had been driving a 2002 Harley Davidson with a passenger 7.2 miles east of Granite Quarry. He came to a left turn leading onto Clyde Poole Road and was driving at excessive speeds and veered to the right, which threw him and the passenger off the motorcycle.

The passenger was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center but did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets.