Blotter for Aug. 23

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies took a report of property damage and larceny on Organ Church Road, Rockwell that occurred on Aug. 18.

• A report of a larceny from Briggs Road, Salisbury occurred between 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11:55 a.m. Aug. 18. Total estimated loss $5.

• A report of larceny and fraud on Rolling Road, Kannapolis was said to have occurred about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Total estimated loss $600.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Faggart Circle, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. Aug. 17 and 3:40 p.m. Aug. 18. Total estimated loss $850.

• A motor vehicle theft from Fox Run Road, Salisbury was reported to have occurred between 11 p.m. Aug. 14 and 11 p.m. Aug. 18.

• Joshua Zachary Russell, 31, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with felony larceny.

• Desmon Jermaine Torrence, 31, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with communicating threats.

• Joseph Paul Howell, 18, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Salisbury Police reports

• An attempted burglary on Brenner Avenue was reported to have occurred about 12:49 a.m. Aug. 19.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Parrish Street was reported to have occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 19. Total estimated loss $560.

• A larceny on South Arlington Street was reported to have occurred at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 21. Total estimated loss $397.

• Phillip Clayton Howard, 32, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Dawn Lewis Rierson, 56, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Crystal Moore Owensby, 34, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Alexis Marie Cuthrell, 35, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with simple assault.

• Jaron Michael Groomes, 32, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.