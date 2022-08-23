Blotter for Aug. 23

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies took a report of property damage and larceny on Organ Church Road, Rockwell that occurred on Aug. 18.

• A report of a larceny from Briggs Road, Salisbury occurred between 4 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11:55 a.m. Aug. 18. Total estimated loss $5.

• A report of larceny and fraud on Rolling Road, Kannapolis was said to have occurred about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Total estimated loss $600.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Faggart Circle, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. Aug. 17 and 3:40 p.m. Aug. 18. Total estimated loss $850.

• A motor vehicle theft from Fox Run Road, Salisbury was reported to have occurred between 11 p.m. Aug. 14 and 11 p.m. Aug. 18.

• Joshua Zachary Russell, 31, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with felony larceny.

• Desmon Jermaine Torrence, 31, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with communicating threats.

• Joseph Paul Howell, 18, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Salisbury Police reports

• An attempted burglary on Brenner Avenue was reported to have occurred about 12:49 a.m. Aug. 19.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Parrish Street was reported to have occurred at approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 19. Total estimated loss $560.

• A larceny on South Arlington Street was reported to have occurred at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 21. Total estimated loss $397.

• Phillip Clayton Howard, 32, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Dawn Lewis Rierson, 56, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Crystal Moore Owensby, 34, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Alexis Marie Cuthrell, 35, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with simple assault.

• Jaron Michael Groomes, 32, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Comments

More News

David Freeze Day 21: Another ride comes to an end!

Cleveland Community Fun Day brings together friends and family for new tradition

School board continues discussion on school meals, waivers

School board close to appointing new superintendent

Print Article