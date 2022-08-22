Ask Us: What is the status of the stonewall at Lee and East Innes streets?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY – A reader sent a question to the Post about the status of the stone wall being built by the new office building at Lee and East Innes streets. The answer is still up in the air.

According to Salisbury’s development services manager, Teresa Barringer, the city received a plan from the Historic Preservation Commission on May 12, but no formal plan submission has been brought to the city by the ones in charge of the project.