Biz Roundup: Stout Heating and Air announces expansion

SALISBURY — The Rowan Economic Development Council and Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County.

Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.

Founded in Salisbury in 1984, Stout Heating and Air is a locally owned and operated company specializing in residential and commercial HVAC systems, offering repairs, installation, heating and air service and more.

“I grew up in Salisbury and have lived in Rowan County all my life,” said Mark Stout, owner of Stout Heating and Air. “I started Stout Heating and Air in 1984 and we have grown over the years, outgrowing our current facility. Luke Fisher, with Carrol Fisher Construction, suggested that I contact the Rowan EDC to discuss my plans for a new facility. The EDC team and City of Salisbury have been a great help though the whole process. I’m excited to expand the business in the community we love. Alongside my son and future owner Ryan Stout, Stout Heating and Air will continue to serve the people of Salisbury and Rowan County for years to come.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce supported the project with a $75,000 Building Reuse Grant.

“Rural infrastructure grants are examples of the strong, innovative collaboration between the state and local governments that have helped North Carolina to be recognized as America’s top state for business,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We are proud to partner with rural communities to bring new jobs and investment to all corners of our great state.”

The City of Salisbury has assisted the project by authorizing the submittal of the grant application to NC Commerce and authorizing the hiring of a grant administrator to oversee the project for an amount not to exceed $6,000.

City of Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander expressed her gratitude for the company’s investment. “Congratulations to Stout Heating and Air on their multimillion-dollar expansion and addition of 14 jobs,” she said.

“We want to thank Stout Heating and Air for selecting Rowan County for their expansion,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider added. “They have provided an essential service in our community for more than 35 years, and we look forward to working with them for many more years.”

Chamber opens Chart Your Course donation campaign

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber invites business members in the county to donate a prize for its Chart Your Course total resource campaign.

Over 100 business leaders from large and small firms have volunteered to help with membership and non-dues income generation.

Every Chamber member has a product or service that could be a prize for the volunteers part of the campaign. Donation examples include but are not limited to a free hour of professional time, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, hotel accommodations, a weekend at a vacation home or promotional items with the donor’s business logo.

Donating a prize offers a great opportunity to promote businesses, according to the Chamber. The name of the donation firm and prize donation will be announced and published throughout the campaign and listed in the Rowan Chamber’s Enews and social media sites.

Donation forms can be requested at 704-633-4221 or by emailing info@rowanchamber.com