13 file for school board seats after filing closes Friday

SALISBURY — Thirteen people have thrown their hats in the race for five seats on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education after filing closed at noon on Friday.

Every race is contested and only four incumbents are running for their seats. One seat, the Southeast area seat, is contested three ways for a two-year term rather than the board’s regular four-year term. Incumbent Lynn Marsh was appointed to the seat last year after Susan Cox resigned.

Cox, who won her race unintentionally, resigned a year into her term to move to Guilford County. Per state statute, the board appointed Marsh to serve until the following general election, when the remainder of Cox’s seat would be on the ballot.

Travis Allen is the Republican nominee for Rowan County Sheriff and is not running for reelection to the board. Incumbents Alisha Byrd-Clark and Brian Hightower have two years left in their current terms.

This election is more contested than the 2020 school board election. Two incumbents won reelection easily in that race and Bryan Hightower defeated his challenger with a total of six people in the three races.

In the mix right now are pastors, business people, youth counselors, educators and more. The Post is planning full profiles on each candidate ahead of the general election on Nov. 8. In-person early voting begins Oct. 20 and ends Nov. 5.

These are the candidates, by seat:

North area

Kevin Jones (incumbent), filed July 22

Rashid Muhammad, filed Aug. 8

Eddie Spillman, filed Aug. 19

South area

Dean Hunter (incumbent and current chair), filed Aug. 18

Ruth Marohn, filed July 22

Southeast area

Michael Chapman, filed July 22

Lynn Marsh (incumbent), filed July 22

Brad Jenkins, filed Aug. 18

West area

Ebony Boyd, filed Aug. 3

Jimmy Greene, filed Aug. 18

Myra Tannehill, filed Aug. 18

Special area

Sabrina Harris, filed Aug. 11

Jean Kennedy (incumbent), filed Aug. 17