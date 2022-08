WOODLEAF — Historic Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s annual service will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 11:15 a.m. The Rt. Rev. Anne Elliott Hodges-Copple, Bishop Suffragan of the Diocese of North Carolina, will conduct the service. A covered dish lunch will follow at Unity Presbyterian Church in Woodleaf. For more information, contact St Andrew’s at 919-619-8588.