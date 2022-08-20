High school football: West rolls past Hornets

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — It all ended crazily on Friday, with a quickly evacuated stadium and masses of police responding to a report of gunfire, but what should be remembered is a statement performance by West Rowan’s football team.

West battered Salisbury 31-7 in an emotional opener, recapturing the king of the county label that had become the Hornets’ property during the previous three seasons.

Play was stopped when a panicky situation developed in the stadium with about seven minutes left, shortly long after a grinding, 10-minute West drive ended with a Juan Arteaga field goal.

By then, the winner was no longer in doubt.

“The last time we played Salisbury (spring 2021) it was unfortunate that we went into it with our hands tied, without our quarterback and some other key guys, and then our second-string quarterback goes down on the second play,” West head coach Louis Kraft said. “Losing to Salisbury and losing to them in the fashion that we did (36-0) hurt, and that game has bothered us ever since. And then we didn’t get to play them last fall. Look, they’re still really talented on offense, and they’re going to have another good season, and there’s no doubt they have been great the last three years. But we’ve been really good now for about 22 years, and I think a lot of people have forgotten all that. We were feeling pretty disrespected, and we brought some massive intensity to this game. I believe we let people know tonight the Falcons are still the Falcons.”

Life often moves in a circle. Lucas Graham, that second-string West QB who broke his collarbone on a Jalon Walker hit in the spring 2021 game with a state-champion Salisbury team is now the starter for the Falcons. He had a huge game on Friday in his debut as the starter, maybe not huge in a statistical sense, but he ran the show and he made a key play whenever the Falcons needed one.

“He had full command of our offense, was in total command of what we wanted to do,” Kraft said. “He made plays under pressure.”

West’s failure to score in the Rowan County Jamboree added to the transfer of West’s best-known senior (Peter Williams-Simpson) seemed to herald the decline of the Falcons, who were 7-4 last season, but West isn’t going away quietly.

“Our guys have bought in since February and they work to be good every day,” Kraft said. “Hats off to all of them. It’s a good night to be a Falcon.”

A preview story in Thursday’s Post pointed out that favored Salisbury had several marquee monsters returning and seeking records and added “this might be the first time in 25 years that the average football fan can’t name a single West player without looking at the roster.”

The story made its way to the locker room bulletin board in Mount Ulla, with West’s offensive line coach Tim Pangburn highlighting the no-names sentence. Kraft said it had the Falcons ready to run through walls and chew up nails on Friday.

“This one mattered to every Falcon,” Kraft said.

Salisbury’s county winning streak came to a screeching halt at nine games. Kraft cheerfully mentioned that the Falcons once won 44 straight (a run from 2001-12) in the county.

From a Salisbury perspective, if it could go wrong it did in Clayton Trivett’s first game as head coach, including a disastrous mistake by star running back JyMikkah Wells.

Wells broke a long touchdown run that should’ve made it a 7-all game, but in his excitement, he laid the ball on the grass before he got to the goal line. West’s coaches in the press box noticed as did alert officials, and Kraft was screaming at his guys to pick the ball up and go. Gabriel did, and his long return set up a West touchdown. It basically was a 14-point swing — from 7-7 to 21-0. Salisbury never fully recovered.