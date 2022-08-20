17th Annual Scrabble Scramble scheduled for Sept. 29

SALISBURY — After being put on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic, Scrabble is coming back. The Rowan County Literacy Council and Trinity Oaks Senior Living are holding the 17th annual Scrabble Scramble on Sept. 29 from 6-9 p.m. at 728 Klumac Road.

The new format includes three rounds of team Scrabble with teams of up to six players. Hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Prizes will go to the top-scoring team and raffle items will be available. Cost is $30 per person ($20 for active tutors) and $300 table sponsorships (six-player maximum).

For tickets and more information, go to rcliteracy.org or call 704-216-8266.