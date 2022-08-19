Rowan Museum to host photo scan preservation event

CHINA GROVE — In hopes of capturing as much of Rowan County’s history as possible, the Rowan Museum is asking the community for help to preserve as many photos and stories as possible with Scan Saturday.

The event will take place at China Grove Roller Mill from 1 to 4 p.m on Aug. 27 and those attending will have their photos scanned and documented, with light refreshments to snack on while participants share history.

A scanning event was also held at the mill in 2019 where the focus was to preserve the history of baseball in the county. While the Roller Mill focuses on preserving agriculture, curator Evin Burleson said the museum is accepting any stories with photos for the upcoming event.

To submit a photo, individuals can follow a guideline provided by Rowan Museum:

• Photos must not have anything covering it, including glass and plastic.

• Photos must not be laminated.

• If photos are in a frame, it must be able to be removed.

• Names, locations, dates, landmarks (businesses, homes, street names), context, stories, professions, livelihoods, relation to owner/donor and any other relevant info must be typed out or written neatly on paper.

The photos and stories will be used for upcoming displays and exhibits.