Registered sex offender accused of having illegal images on phone

SALISBURY — During a compliance search on registered sex offender Matthew Dillon Allman, 21, the N.C. Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole, with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, seized a cellphone that had online identifier violations and child pornography material on it.

Allman was arrested on Old Concord Road on Aug. 4 and charged with a felony violation of probation. The cellphone was turned over to Sheriff’s Office Detective Abrams, who completed a search warrant on the phone.

Once the search on the phone was complete, Abrams obtained five warrants on Allman for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. These warrant were served on Aug. 18, and Allman was given a $10,000 secured bond and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.