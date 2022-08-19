Bridge replacement will close portion of Kimball Road in Landis until December

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 19, 2022

By Staff Report

LANDIS — A portion of Kimball Road (SR 1211) will be closed beginning Monday at 9 a.m., weather permitting, to replace a single span bridge over Grants Creek with a triple barrel box culvert.  The closure is expected to be removed in late December.

NCDOT contractors  Mountain Creek Contractors Inc. will perform the work

A detour will use  Patterson Street (SR1225) to South Main Street (SR2739) and local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the project site up to the points of closure.

Click on the link below for a map of the detour route and project location:

Detour Route and Closure Location

Comments

More News

College Night Out takes over Bell Tower Green

Local schools have accounts to help students pay for lunch

Fire Station 3 moving through planning toward new construction

Democrats hold annual Fun Fest

Print Article