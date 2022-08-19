Bridge replacement will close portion of Kimball Road in Landis until December

LANDIS — A portion of Kimball Road (SR 1211) will be closed beginning Monday at 9 a.m., weather permitting, to replace a single span bridge over Grants Creek with a triple barrel box culvert. The closure is expected to be removed in late December.

NCDOT contractors Mountain Creek Contractors Inc. will perform the work

A detour will use Patterson Street (SR1225) to South Main Street (SR2739) and local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the project site up to the points of closure.

Click on the link below for a map of the detour route and project location: