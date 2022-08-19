Blotter Aug. 19

Salisbury Police

A report of a theft of a motor vehicle from South Main Street occurred between 7:30 a.m. Aug. 14 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

• Police received a report of a theft of a moped from Henry Laurens Circle that occurred between 5 p.m. Aug. 13 and 3 p.m. Aug. 14.

• A report of damage from a hit and run at the intersection of Lee Street and Bank Street occurred about 2:40 p.m. Aug. 15.

• A report of property damage on Sunset Drive occurred just before 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

• An attempted larceny from a motor vehicle on South Church Street reportedly occurred between noon Aug. 10 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17.

• A report of property damage due to a hit and run on North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

• Karen Edwards Hennessy, 52, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Laura Ann Blackburn, 59, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with simple assault.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies took a report of a burglary on East NC Highway 152 in Rockwell that occurred between 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16. Total estimated loss was $2,000.

• Quinta Latavia Carlos, 37, was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of possession of controlled substances.

• Austin Alexander Dunford, 28, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.